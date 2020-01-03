Medicine Park residents react to ongoing manhunt in Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A search for a Norman man is still ongoing at the Wildlife Mountain Refuge.
Christopher James Trent is wanted for the murder of a two-year-old child.
Norman police say they got a call Wednesday morning about a child who was not breathing, and found signs of possible abuse and physical trauma.
Investigators say the two-year-old was in the care of Trent, who was dating the child’s mother, but he wasn’t at the home when police got there.
His truck was found around 8 p.m. Wednesday in Medicine Park, and overnight, an arrest warrant was issued for Trent for first-degree murder.
Janis Holmes is a business owner in Medicine Park and has been there for three years. She continued business as usual Thursday.
“I was text messaged early. I had friends checking on me after I got here and I know our community, so I was comfortable coming in because we all lookout for each other," said Holmes.
Ashley Payne said she came into Medicine Park to get some coffee and lives near Lake Lawtonka. She’s thankful her kids are out town.
“I would not have come here this morning if they had been with me, but they are safe where they are at. It just seems like it’s a ridiculous spot to come to try and get away from the law or military, or anybody like that," said Payne.
Another business owner said they are on high alert, but did not feel the need to close while the search is going on.
“If something goes on the word goes pretty good, small town, but we’re going to do business as usual, but we will keep an eye out, and I know the Medicine Park Police are watching too," said resident Bill Britton.
Payne said knowing that Trent is wanted for murdering a child makes the situation that much worse.
“That was just right after I got out of the car, I looked at my phone and saw that it said he had killed a kid, so I did not get any details on the age, but that’s heartbreaking and I hope he gets caught," said Payne.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said bloodhounds will be used in the search Friday morning.
