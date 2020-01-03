OHP Troop G releases stats on alcohol arrests

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We told you that Oklahoma Highway Patrol didn’t respond to any deadly crashes on New Year’s Eve, now we’re hearing from our local troop.
Troop G, which covers Caddo, Cotton, Comanche, Grady, Jefferson and Stephens Counties, say they only arrested one person for driving impaired on New Year’s Eve.
They also only responded to one alcohol-related crash.
The number of deadly crashes this year on New Year’s Eve, which was zero, is an improvement from last year, when there were five deadly crashes that night across the state.
