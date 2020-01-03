Police investigating shooting in north Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: Three people have been detained in reference to that shooting.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Lawton Police are investigating a shooting in north Lawton.
This happened early Friday morning just after midnight near the corner of Baltimore and Sheridan.
Shell casings were found at the scene.
A captain with L.P.D. tells 7News that they have suspects in custody.
Police were searching a car at the scene and there is also a police presence at 23rd and Baltimore.
This is a developing story, we’ll bring you the latest as we learn more.
