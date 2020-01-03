Police investigating shooting in north Lawton

January 3, 2020 at 1:36 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 7:23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: Three people have been detained in reference to that shooting.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lawton Police are investigating a shooting in north Lawton.

This happened early Friday morning just after midnight near the corner of Baltimore and Sheridan.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

A captain with L.P.D. tells 7News that they have suspects in custody.

Police were searching a car at the scene and there is also a police presence at 23rd and Baltimore.

This is a developing story, we’ll bring you the latest as we learn more.

