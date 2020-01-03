UPDATE: Police arrest woman accused of attempted kidnapping

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The woman accused of trying to carry away a 2-year-old boy from a Lawton restaurant has been arrested. 59-year-old Michelle Litton has been charged with a felony count of Forcibly Taking Away A Child.
The child’s older sister stepped in and was able to stop her, after which point Litton left the building.
Litton was taking into custody Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest the same day. Litton was taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.
