Watch a Connecticut man crash his vehicle while livestreaming

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should

Connecticut driver crashes while live streaming at 100 mph
January 3, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 3:43 PM

GROTON, Conn. (CNN) - Police say a driver crashed his car while livestreaming himself going well over the speed limit on a Connecticut highway.

Connecticut State Police released a video of the driver doing more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

I-95 NB Gold Star Memorial Bridge

Sometimes a Trooper’s accident report writes itself. The operator of this vehicle was kind enough to publicly live stream himself traveling over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, while driving at reckless speeds prior to being involved in an accident. The posted speed limit for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is 55 MPH. Speeding and live streaming is not only dangerous, it is illegal. Thankfully, this operator was wearing his seatbelt, or they could have suffered serious injuries. Please slow down and drive safely.

Posted by Connecticut State Police - Troop E Montville on Sunday, December 29, 2019

The joyride would come to an end when he lost control of the car at a highway ramp. Moments later, he slammed into a guardrail on Interstate 95.

Police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t hurt in the crash.

The video was released on Facebook along with a message to drivers saying the combination of speeding and livestreaming while driving is not only illegal but also dangerous.

