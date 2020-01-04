First Alert Forecast: (1/4AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning! To start off this Saturday morning, temperatures are going to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s! By 9AM temperatures will rise into the mid 30s, low 40s by 10AM, around noon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and by mid afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s to the south. Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend! Both sunny skies for today and Sunday. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
Waking up Sunday, temperatures will fall into the low 30s. Another sunny day with high temps reaching the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be a tad bit breezy, southwest to north winds at 15 to 25mph and at times, gusts up to 30mph.
The windy conditions persist heading into Monday too! Winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
The dry and quiet weather stretches into Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine once again but slightly cooler, highs in the low 50s. North to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.
Expect increasing clouds for Wednesday ahead of our next storm system and cold front. We’ll start the day off sunny but clouds will increase by the mid afternoon. Breezy south winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 40mph. Thanks to those gusty winds and dry conditions, fire danger for Wednesday is at an elevated risk.
A cold front looks to push through Texoma late next week, mostly cloudy skies for Thursday & Friday with low rain chances during the day on Friday.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
