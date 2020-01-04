First Alert Forecast: (1/4AM)

good morning! To start off this Saturday morning, temperatures are going to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s! By 9AM temperatures will rise into the mid 30s, low 40s by 10AM, around noon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and by mid afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s to the south. Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend! Both sunny skies for today and Sunday. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.