Identity of woman arrested after chase released

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning the identity of the woman who was arrested after a chase in Comanche County Thursday night.
According to an arrest report, Jennifer Pollock was the passenger in the truck that led deputies on a chase from Townley Road to Highway 7 and then ended in a field on Bishop Road.
Authorities say she was arrested for burglary.
After the truck got stuck in tall grass in a field it then caught fire.
According to investigators, Pollock and the driver got out and tried to run from police.
Pollock was caught while the driver got away.
The truck was too hot to move Thursday night, and was moved Friday around 5:30 p.m.
