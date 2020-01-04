LPD cites minor for shooting gun into air from car

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they have ticketed a minor over a shots fired call we first reported Friday morning.
Officers were at the corner of Sheridan and Baltimore in Lawton just after midnight when they say they saw someone fire several rounds into the air from a car.
The officer pulled them over and found multiple shell casings.
There were two adults and a juvenile in the car.
No one was arrested or injured.
However, the juvenile was cited for reckless conduct with firearm.
