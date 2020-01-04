A manhunt continues at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Authorities are on day two of a manhunt for a Norman man in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. Christopher James Trent is wanted for killing a two year old child.
His truck was found near Mount Scott Wednesday night. The manhunt for Christopher James Trent picked back up at 8 a.m.
Multiple agencies are assisting in the search including the FBI who flew a plane over the refuge earlier.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said currently they are using dogs to help track Trent’s scent. Trent has come to the refuge before and this is not the first time they have had to look for him.
Sheriff Stradley said the dogs picked up a similar trail this time around.
“It’s a good chance someone could’ve picked him up. He could’ve walked out and caught a ride somewhere, but we want to make sure before we walk away that we’re pretty satisfied that he’s not in here for the safety of everybody in this area," said Sheriff Stradley.
There are over a dozen Federal Wildlife officers from around the country helping in the search as well as the local officers already stationed in the Wichita mountains. They want the community to be aware of what’s closed.
“The only area that is currently closed to the public is the Meers Gate to Medicine Park Gate and everything east of there. Highway 115 and east which includes Mount Scott, Mount Scott Picnic Area, and the refuge side of Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area," said Refuge Manager, David Farmer.
Hikers and campers are welcomed in the area, but need to be aware.
“If you want to come out and hike try to be safe. Don’t push yourself beyond limits because we do have a lot of other activities going on and we want to be able to keep those officers and responders focused on the other side of the refuge trying to locate the suspect, but come on out if you want to go hiking or camping we’re still open for normal operations," said Farmer.
Roadways will re-open Saturday at 8 a.m. in the refuge and Lake Elmer Thomas Area.
For more information you can visit the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Facebook page.
