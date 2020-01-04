New details released on subject of refuge manhunt

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - Court documents are detailing the abuses Christopher Trent is accused of inflicting on a Norman toddler before the boy died.
According to Norman police, the child's mother found him New Years Day, quote "cold, blue and not breathing."
They found a large hole in the master bedroom with what appeared to be the child’s hair inside.
The boy had bruises and other injuries on his face and head, along with "serious injuries" on his back.
She told police the boy was fine before she went to bed and that Trent, her boyfriend, was gone when she woke up.
The mother also said her child had been bruised over the last month while under Trent’s care.
