UPDATE: Norman murder suspect found dead

WMWR, Okla. (TNN) - The search for a murder suspect in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has come to an end.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley confirmed to 7News that Christopher Trent was found dead on Saturday morning by officials at the refuge. They are now waiting on the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to arrive at the scene.
Trent was accused of killing the 2-year-old child of his girlfriend earlier this week. His truck was found on the refuge around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The manhunt for Trent included personnel from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wildlife Refuge, Norman Police Department and the FBI.
