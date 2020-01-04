Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge re-opening roadways Saturday

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - The manhunt for murder suspect Christopher Trent continues, but the Wildlife Refuge is set to reopen its roadways to the public.
Refuge Officials announced on Facebook that they would be opening the roadways through the Refuge and Lake Elmer Thomas Areas starting at 8:00 Saturday.
However, several areas of the refuge will remain closed. That includes the area north of Highway 49, stretching from the Highway 115 Meers entrance to the Medicine Park entrance.
Other closures include the Parallel Forest, Quetone Point and Mount Scott.
