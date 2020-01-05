Altus business gives back to community through ComicCon-style event

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus business is gearing up for their second ever pop expo, a ComicCon-style event right here in SWOK that gives back to the community.
Kim Hubbard, owner of Unforgettable Event Planning and Party Rentals, was inspired to host the first Altus Pop Expo in 2019 as an event for the city’s youth. They had never held a ComicCon-style event before, so they were surprised by the turnout.
“It was hugely successful," said Hubbard. "We had probably on average 300-500 people every day. The event center stayed full.”
Hubbard’s second goal for the event was to raise money for another potential Altus business.
“It just seemed fun to be able to sponsor a young lady, first time entrepreneur," said Hubbard. "So, we didn’t tell her. We just picked her and gave all the proceeds, everything that, well, we didn’t make a dime. We didn’t keep any money. We gave it to the bookstore.”
That money helped Whirlwind Book Bar open its doors.
“The owners, Jake and Heather Babcock, are extremely grateful and thankful to the community, Unforgettable Events, among other businesses, came together and helped them get their start here,” said Mindy Stanley, assistant store manager at Whirlwind Book Bar.
The second annual Altus Pop Expo will be February 28, 29 and March 1. Hubbard said they hope to use the event to help someone again.
“We’re always looking for the next great thing, the next person that we can, whether it’s a person or company, we’re going to find somebody to invest,” said Hubbard.
The second annual Altus Pop Expo will be held at the 15,000 square foot facility, Wind and Stone, which is more than three times larger than last year’s venue. The event will have many more activities with that extra space.
“We get to do the cosplay contest," said Kate Kirkpatrick, Unforgettable Events team member. "We’re going to do a quidditch match. So, we’ll have people signing up for their teams and be able to play quidditch from Harry Potter, and we’ll have a game room set up so people can play Magic and D&D and whatever games they want to play.”
Hubbard said there is still plenty of booth space for vendors who are interested in attending the event.
If you would like more information about the Altus Pop Expo, contact Unforgettable Event Planning and Party Rentals on their Facebook page or call their office at (580) 301-6214.
