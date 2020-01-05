BREAKING: Cause of death ruled as suicide for Norman murder suspect

WMWR, Okla. (TNN) - The cause of death for a murder suspect in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has been released as a suicide.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley confirmed to 7News that the body of Christopher Trent was found Saturday around 9 a.m. north of Quetone Point.
“Apparently he’d hung himself," said Sheriff Stradley. "Looked like he was building a place for a fire, but he never did set it on fire.”
Wildlife Refuge Rangers, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, and OSBI resumed their search for Trent at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Sheriff Stradley said he believes Trent died late Friday night or early Saturday morning, because they had searched that same area where Trent’s body was found on Friday.
