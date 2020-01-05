First Alert Forecast: (1/4PM)

Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the low 30s. Another sunny day with high temps reaching the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be a tad bit breezy, southwest to northeast winds at 15 to 25mph and at times, gusts up to 30mph. Fire danger is elevated for tomorrow in Western portions of Oklahoma thanks to dry, warm & breezy conditions. Which we saw today at how dry conditions are with a grass fire spreading pretty rapidly earlier today near 38th & Coombs.