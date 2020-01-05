First Alert Forecast: (1/4PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the low 30s. Another sunny day with high temps reaching the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be a tad bit breezy, southwest to northeast winds at 15 to 25mph and at times, gusts up to 30mph. Fire danger is elevated for tomorrow in Western portions of Oklahoma thanks to dry, warm & breezy conditions. Which we saw today at how dry conditions are with a grass fire spreading pretty rapidly earlier today near 38th & Coombs.
Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for Monday. Winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph.
The dry and quiet weather stretches into Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine once again with highs in the mid 50s. North to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.
Expect increasing clouds for Wednesday ahead of our next storm system and cold front. We’ll start the day off sunny but clouds will increase by the mid afternoon. Breezy south winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 40mph. Thanks to those gusty winds and dry conditions, fire danger for Wednesday is at an now at a near critical risk.
Thursday is now trending warmer and wetter. I added a 20 percent chance of rain, primarily in eastern counties during the day. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.
Friday & Saturday are also looking to have low rain chances, as well as a few flurries/ mixed precipitation. Highs for Friday in the upper 50s but a cold front swings through, dropping the high for Saturday down into the upper 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
