First Alert Forecast: Sad news for winter weather fans (1/5 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Sunday! Although today was a windy day, winds throughout this evening are going to calm! Expect windy conditions now until about 6PM. Winds still out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph. After 6PM, winds will be more northerly and stay calm at 5 to 10mph until tomorrow morning. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s.
Over this next week, any winter weather fans will likely be disappointed. Due to some persistent ridging (high pressure) and a very positive Arctic Oscillation, which is a strong ring of circulating winds around the North Pole that when it’s in a “strong” phase, it confines the colder air to the north and doesn’t allow for any movement southward. This is what we’ve been dealing with for the past couple of weeks, and this pattern is looking to stay that way through the extended portion of the forecast.
This entire upcoming week, temperatures are trending at or just slightly above average with the expection of a few days by the end of the week.
Monday will be sunny & warm. A very similar situation we had today, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s. Not as breezy conditions expected, northwest winds at 10 to 20mph with a few gusts up to 25mph. Tuesday, minus the wind direction, is a copy and paste day of Monday. Winds, on Tuesday however, will be out of the west to southwest. An elevated risk for fire danger during the day across Texoma is expected.
Wednesday we’ll start to see an increase in clouds throughout the day but staying dry! Highs in the upper 50s but breezy! South winds at 15 to 30mph. Relative humidity values are also going to be wicked low, so fire danger is at a critical level!
A weak front will move into northern Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing a wind shift but temperatures won’t be impacted too much during this time. Highs, trending very warm, in the mid and upper 60s. We’re tracking a few light rain showers for eastern portions of Texoma but otherwise the rest of the viewing area will remain dry.
For the rest of the week, there’s a little disagreement in models as to the location of a system. One model has us staying dry with the system way off to the east. Meanwhile, another model has low rain chances for Friday & Saturday with a possible brief transition to snow with colder temperatures moving into the region for Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday in the upper 50s but colder weather expected Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s. As always, we’ll keep an eye on the models and make corrections/ adjustments to the forecast over the next several days.
Behind this system, is a warm airmass of high pressure with highs on Sunday once again pushing above seasonal averages.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.