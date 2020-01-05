First Alert Forecast: Sad news for winter weather fans (1/5 PM)

For the rest of the week, there’s a little disagreement in models as to the location of a system. One model has us staying dry with the system way off to the east. Meanwhile, another model has low rain chances for Friday & Saturday with a possible brief transition to snow with colder temperatures moving into the region for Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday in the upper 50s but colder weather expected Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s. As always, we’ll keep an eye on the models and make corrections/ adjustments to the forecast over the next several days.