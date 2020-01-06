Body found outside Lawton church on Monday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a death after a 911 caller found a body around 9 a.m.
Officers responded to the area of 5th and B Ave. in downtown Lawton on Monday morning for a person who was unresponsive.
When officers arrived they found a woman outside of the First Baptist Church chapel. Once they realized she was deceased the area was taped off and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner was called to the scene.
Police have not confirmed if any foul play was involved.
You can count on us to update you as we learn more.
