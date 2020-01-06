Crews respond to house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Fire crews in Lawton worked to put out a house fire this evening.
Our crews could see black smoke from our Cameron University tower cam.
That broke out around 4:45 at a home near 17th and Northwest Cherrry... that’s just north of Ferris and south of Liberty Lake Park in Lawton.
Right now it’s not clear if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.
