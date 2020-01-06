First Alert Forecast:

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Through this evening, we’ll see another clear night. As the sunset, temperatures will drop pretty rapidly. By 6PM nearing the mid 50s, upper 40s by 7PM, mid 40s around 8PM, and later this evening around the upper 30s. Northwest winds calming to 5 to 15mph.
Starting off the day, temperatures will be rather chilly, falling into the mid and upper 20s overnight. Through the day however, it’ll be another warm day , another warm day! High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s! West to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Fire danger through tomorrow is at an elevated risk thanks to dry conditions and the winds.
Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday. Temperatures starting in the upper 20s but rising into the low 60s by the afternoon. This time however, we’ll see an increase in clouds trending mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Winds at this time are also going to be fairly breezy! South winds sustained at 20 to 30mph with a few gusts up to 40mph. Fire danger for this day is now at a high/ near critical value!
Thursday’s morning temperatures will start off pretty mild, in the upper 40s! Despite an increase in cloud cover, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and nearing 70° across our region! A few light sprinkles are possible off to the east but chances are very low otherwise. We clear out a bit during the day on Thursday night into Friday morning!
Friday will start off in the low 40s with a few showers earlier in the day. We’ll see some clearing once again during Friday with highs nearing 60°. Through Friday evening we’ll be primarily dry with a few wrap around showers linger into Saturday morning. With temperatures falling below freezing, nearing 28°, right now models are showing some mixed precipitation/ snow mixing in during this time. Saturday’s highs will be much cooler, only in the mid to upper 40s! But as usual, we’ll keep you updated and keep a close eye on what’s to come by the end of the week!
The rest of the weekend is dry with a few clouds lingering in and temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
