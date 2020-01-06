First Alert Forecast:

Friday will start off in the low 40s with a few showers earlier in the day. We’ll see some clearing once again during Friday with highs nearing 60°. Through Friday evening we’ll be primarily dry with a few wrap around showers linger into Saturday morning. With temperatures falling below freezing, nearing 28°, right now models are showing some mixed precipitation/ snow mixing in during this time. Saturday’s highs will be much cooler, only in the mid to upper 40s! But as usual, we’ll keep you updated and keep a close eye on what’s to come by the end of the week!