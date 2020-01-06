LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are starting the week off with clear skies and cold temperatures this morning. Most places will see lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The clear skies will stick with us through the afternoon helping temperatures reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will hold out of the northwest, which will add in a little breeze to go along with the mild temperatures.
Tomorrow and Wednesday temperatures will push into the lower 60s for most of Texoma. Winds tomorrow will be light out of the west southwest at 10-20mph. Wednesday the winds will pick up drastically out of the south at 20-30mph. We could see a few wind gusts reach into the upper 40mph range.
Thursday, the winds will calm slightly, but still remain out of the southwest at 15-25mph. Temperatures on Thursday ahead of the cold front will be in the upper 60s to near 70. A few isolated rain showers are possible as well in far eastern Texoma near I-35. The cold front will move through Thursday night and bring more rain chances Friday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures will continue to drop off into Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This mixed with some lingering moisture could spark a few snow flurries. High Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 40s. Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
