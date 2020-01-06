Lawton man overcomes adversity to help children with disabilities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is on a mission to help Children United secure funding to build an all-inclusive playground for kids with disabilities. Although he has a disability of his own, Rocco Bonacci said he will not let it stop him from taking the stage at the organization’s second annual dancing fundraiser this spring.
Bonacci was inspired to help after attending the 2019 Dancing for Children United Fundraiser.
“I remember being at the very back, sitting there with all my friends and seeing all the dancers and asking myself, ‘why am I not up there?’" said Bonacci.
Bonacci knew he had to be in the next competition, so he reached out to a committee member.
“I went up to Joe Chesko and I said, ‘can I be one of the dancers for this year’s event?’ And his eyes lit up and he was like, ‘absolutely! Yes!’” said Bonacci.
Bonacci said he was thrilled and ready to get training, but then experienced a series of health issues.
“My health has gone way down," said Bonacci. "Because I had a foot injury, I have not been active at all, and so it’s gotten to the point where I’m going to have to go to rehab.”
Bonacci said that setback will not stop him from participating.
“I want to show what people with disabilities can do,” said Bonacci.
Bonacci, who has a physical disability, recalls growing up in Lawton and not being able to play like other kids at the playground.
“Even though I was able to get on some stuff there, I still felt like an outcast," said Bonacci. "So I know exactly what it feels like, and so to me, that’s why this is so important for me to participate in this.”
Although they will not be competing, Bonacci and his partner, Jennifer Fortenbaugh, will still be dancing.
“I said I will go ahead and put you in as an intermission act, for you and your partner, Jennifer," said Joe Chesko, a Children United committee member. "So I said, during the intermission you two can get out there on the stage and do your thing, and that really lit him up.”
“I’m looking forward mostly to being, dancing with him, but showing people that persons with physical limitations, you can do whatever you set your mind to," said Fortenbaugh. "Anything. Anything at all.”
Until then, Bonacci wants to help Children United raise money in other ways... While he is in rehab, he will post updates on social media of his progress and will even be taking on physical challenges, like doing push-ups, in exchange for donations. You can keep up with Bonacci on his Facebook page, Rocco Trail Blazin and FUNNN Rasin Through Life.
So far, Children United has raised over $100,000 for the playground.
The Dancing for Children United Fundraiser will be April 18, 2020 at the Apache Casino Hotel. Only 500 tickets are available to watch the 10 teams compete, and to watch Bonacci and Fortenbaugh’s intermission performance.
