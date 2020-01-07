First Alert Forecast: Breezy south winds tomorrow makes for high fire danger

A cold front will linger to the northwest in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, and eventually stall out. This will allow more warm air to build in on Friday. High temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances are in the forecast for the early afternoon hours due to lots of moisture moving in out of the south. The stalled out front will then progress eastward Friday night and bring lots of cold air and stronger winds again Saturday. The moisture and cold air will interact to potentially produce a few flurries and a cold rain. However, little to no accumulation is expected due to our ground being too warm.