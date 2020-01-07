First Alert Forecast: Breezy south winds tomorrow makes for high fire danger

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Tuesday! Today will be the last quiet day and then towards the end of the week, it’ll become very active.
Through tonight, temperatures will warm a few more degrees into the low and mid 60s. Very similar to last night, once the sun sets this evning at 5:37PM, temperatures will fall very quickly. By 5PM temperatures will fall into the upper 50s, low 50s after 6PM, mid 40s by 8PM and come Wednesday morning thanks to another night of clear skies, lows will dip down to the upper 20s.
Wednesday will start off sunny and stay clear through a good majority of the day. Light south winds to start however by mid morning/ nearing lunchtimes winds will pick up! At times, wind gusts could be up to 35 to 40mph and sustained south winds at 20 to 30mph for a good majority of the day and into the evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. Fire danger is also very high/ near critical because of the gusty south winds and dry conditions. Burning is not advised during this time! After 5PM, expect clouds to increase as well, trending partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy for the remainder of the night.
Thanks to the increase in cloud cover, temperatures will be very mild compared to the past few nights, overnight lows in the upper 40s. And despite the increase in clouds temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and nearing 70° across Texoma! Practically almost 20° above our normal high for this time of year!
A cold front will linger to the northwest in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, and eventually stall out. This will allow more warm air to build in on Friday. High temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances are in the forecast for the early afternoon hours due to lots of moisture moving in out of the south. The stalled out front will then progress eastward Friday night and bring lots of cold air and stronger winds again Saturday. The moisture and cold air will interact to potentially produce a few flurries and a cold rain. However, little to no accumulation is expected due to our ground being too warm.
Early on Saturday, north to northwest winds sustained at 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 40mph. More towards the afternoon, winds will be around 10 to 20mph. Afternoon highs in the low 40s. The rest of the week looks to be fairly quiet, with temperatures in the upper 50s accompanied by a mix of sun & clouds.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
