LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning will be quiet and clear with winds out of the southwest at 5-15mph and temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. It will be a very nice day all throughout Texoma as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 60s under sunny skies.
Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will again be in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be the big story for Wednesday as sustained speeds will reach 20-30mph with gusts up to 40mph. These winds will stick with us through the whole day so fire danger will remain high. Make sure to refrain from any burning tomorrow.
Thursday looks to be the warmest day over the next 7 with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A cold front will linger to the northwest in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, and eventually stall out. This will allow more warm air to build in on Friday. High temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances are in the forecast for the early afternoon hours due to lots of moisture moving in out of the south. The stalled out front will then progress eastward Friday night and bring lots of cold air and stronger winds again Saturday. The moisture and cold air will interact to potentially produce a few flurries and a cold rain. Little to no accumulation is expected due to our ground being too warm.
Sunday and Monday high temperatures will rebound quickly and hit the upper 50s to lower 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
