New Speed Tables forcing Lawton drivers to slow down in residential areas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Drivers in Lawton now have a new reason to slow down, as four speed tables were installed on residential roads across the city.
The City of Lawton recently purchased and installed speed tables on residential roads in Wards 1,3,6 and 8.
Councilman Randy Warren said in total, they cost $25,000, and he’s hopeful this helps people break the habit of speeding near their homes.
“I think it’s a small price to pay To be able to slow traffic down, by letting people get on with their business without having to stop, but slow them down, and make sure they keep a mindful watch over there speed,” said Councilman Randy Warren.
With the city only purchasing four to start, Warren said there best feature is how easily they can be moved to other problem areas, which is expected every four to six months.
“They can be unbolted with some heavy machinery to the next location. Hopefully after that, the speed stays down,” said Warren.
And if not, Warren said the city will consider other, more permanent options.
One person living near the speed table on NW 75th said the idea is great, he just wishes it wasn’t right in front of his home.
“It forces people to actually slow down, but I think it would make more sense if there were two, maybe one at each end. It makes it really hard to park on the street when I need too, or my friends need too,” said Brennan Allen.
But their presence in general is something Allen and his family got behind quickly, because he said cars zoom past his home on a regular basis.
“Sometimes I see cars fly down here, not paying attention to the speed limit at all,” said Allen.
Another table was installed on NW Atlanta, between 31st and 33rd and a man who lives near there said the placement choice makes no sense.
“On this particular stretch of road, I don’t think so, because it’s a short stretch of road. You have a stop sign on both ends, and I don’t notice people driving too fast in this area," said Rick Stout.
Next up for these speed tables...Wards 2,4,5 and 7.
The city is still working to decide what streets in those wards will be chosen, so if you have suggestions, contact the city councilor in your Ward to let them know where these would make the biggest impact.
