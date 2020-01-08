Arrest made after threat on Red River Technology Center

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - We’re working to learn more about an arrest made in Duncan Tuesday in connection to a threat at the Red River Technology Center.
We reported early Tuesday morning that the Red River Technology Center was closed due to a threat.
Officials from the Red River Technology Center said it will be back open Wednesday and an arrest has been made in the case.
At this time, the identity of the person who was arrested has not been released.
