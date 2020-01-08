Benefit night held to support Lawton crash victim’s family

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton restaurant hosted a fundraiser for Kaydan Williams, a MacArthur Senior who died from injuries suffered during a car crash December 28th.
Kaydan's parents say one thing to know about Kaydan is that she was a fighter, and was someone who cared for her neighbors more than she did herself.
Obviously, they both said this is the hardest time of their life, but support from people, especially ones they don’t even know is helping them get through.
“Losing her is like losing a best friend."
It’s been nearly two weeks since the car crash that took Kaydan Williams life, and her parents said the support they have received lets them know so many people cared about their daughter.
“She would probably be a little embarrassed everyone is gathering for her, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. We want her to see how loved she was," said her mom, Stefanie Timerson.
“As a father, it makes you proud to have met so many people, people I have no idea who they are, come up to me with kind words," said her dad, John Williams.
Her older brother Kobe, who was in the car during the crash said he will always remember his sister, and the special bond they created being so close in age.
“She was a great, young woman. Sweet, big heart, and we want to thank you all for your thoughts and prayers,”said her brother, Kobe.
Before she died, her mom said Kaydan was no stranger to fighting.
Early in her life, Kaydan went through three open-heart surgeries before the age of five.
“She was born with hypo plastic left heart syndrome, it’s a defect of the heart where basically the left side was underdeveloped and didn’t function well,”said Stefanie.
And in March of last year, the stress from her heart defect was met with a new diagnosis...Stage Three Liver Fibrosis.
“She continued to live her life each day with a smile on her face, comforting her family, and I know today my daughter is healed,” said Stefanie.
Even though her life was cut short, her father said this support has shown him what his daughter’s purpose here was, and how hard she fought to fulfill it.
“It helps me cope knowing my daughter’s purpose has been to reach out and touch so many people, and there’s a lot a lot of people that she touched,” said John.
If you didn’t get a chance to stop by the benefit and want to contribute, here is the link to a GoFundMe
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.