East Lawton neighborhood helps fight grass fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An East Lawton neighborhood came together to fight off a grass fire and keep it from their homes.
It sparked a little after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon in the area around northeast Quail Run boulevard.
That's where a lawnmower started a fire in the grass.
The fire began to spread, but before it could spread to the nearby homes, the people in the neighborhood sprang into action.
“We saw the flames and everybody pitched in and we tried to control it so nobody’s house got burnt," said Alvie Bellamy, who was visiting the area at the time of the fire.
“It’s probably the best community you could be in. I think everybody out here had buckets or a fire hose to help get this out," said neighborhood resident Gerald Brown.
And thanks to joined efforts of the neighborhood and fire crews, no structures were damaged, with no injuries reported.
