ELECTION PREVIEW: Lawton voters to decide on Capital Improvement Plan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City of Lawton officials are encouraging the public to educate themselves before the Capital Improvement Plan’s special election on February 11.
Mayor Stan Booker said the CIP would address several areas where the city could use improvement. Some of the key areas are crime prevention, job creation and city beautification.
“This CIP is designed to propel the city of Lawton to the future,” said Mayor Booker.
Mayor Booker said improving the city’s future means lowering crime and this CIP will fund two programs to do that, one of which was previously implemented in Lawton that prevented juvenile crime.
“It previously cut violent juvenile crime 26% in this community, but we’ve stopped doing it. We can re-implement that program with this CIP funding," said Mayor Booker. "The other one is a neighborhood program called Community Renewal. Citizens can go online and search for ‘Community Renewal Shreveport, Louisiana.’ The neighborhoods that they get established in, they cut major crime over 50%.”
Another key note of this CIP is the number of jobs it could bring to Lawton.
“The CIP, in the fact that it is a capital improvement program, does create jobs, but as important, this CIP has a record amount of funding for this community for job creation," said Mayor Booker. "Now, the jobs that we’re talking about in this respect are what we call the primary jobs, and many of those, we are making an intentional effort to go after science and technology jobs. We can do that here.”
Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said the CIP is a long-term planning instrument.
“If you want good roads, you want crime down, and you want activities for kids, and you want good sewer and you want good water, it takes money," said Councilwoman Hankins. "So, this is a way to do that.”
But, Councilwoman Hankins said this CIP will not raise taxes.
“So, if our sales tax just drops off and goes away at the rate it is now, then we won’t have any money for planning," said Councilwoman Hankins. "The taxes aren’t going to be raised. They will be the same as they are now. There is a half cent that’s indefinite that will be there from now on.”
This CIP will combine the 2015 and the 2016 CIPs, which will ensure all projects proposed in the past will still be finished.
Councilwoman Hankins said citizens can also go to the city’s website and see exactly how those funds are being spent.
Mayor Booker will be holding two community forums to further discuss the CIP. One will be on January 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Johnson Auditorium at Cameron University. The other will be on January 21st at 6:00 at City Hall.
The CIP vote is February 11th.
