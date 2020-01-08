FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain chances going up for Friday then a blast of cold on Saturday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fire danger remains a concern until we get some relief with showers.
Breezy this evening through tonight and a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger is in effect until 9PM. South winds will continue through tomorrow at 10-25 mph, shifting to the southwest by noon tomorrow. Temperatures dropping to 50 overnight and holding nearly steady through morning.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow morning then partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a shower early. By Friday, moisture will lift north to the I-44 and Hwy 81 corridors and scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day, quickly shifting east. A few storms may be severe in eastern Texoma with hail and damaging winds possible. Highs in the 60s before a strong cold front arrives Friday evening into Friday night. North winds may gust to 40+ mph and slowly lighten up later Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by Saturday morning and highs will only recover into the low 40s in the afternoon.
Wintry precipitation: on the back side of the storm system, some light snow is possible in southwest Oklahoma Friday night into very early Saturday morning. A dusting is possible with only minor travel impacts.
By Sunday into early next week, temperatures will warm back to near or above average levels.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
