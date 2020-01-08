FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain chances going up for Friday then a blast of cold on Saturday.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow morning then partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a shower early. By Friday, moisture will lift north to the I-44 and Hwy 81 corridors and scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day, quickly shifting east. A few storms may be severe in eastern Texoma with hail and damaging winds possible. Highs in the 60s before a strong cold front arrives Friday evening into Friday night. North winds may gust to 40+ mph and slowly lighten up later Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by Saturday morning and highs will only recover into the low 40s in the afternoon.