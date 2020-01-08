LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
This morning is cold and clear, but by the afternoon hours cloud cover will increase and temperatures will hit the mid 60s. The big story for today will be the strong winds, low humidity, and dead vegetation creating extreme fire danger. Do not burn anything today because fires will be hard to maintain and could spread quickly.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s which will help high temperatures by the afternoon warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place as moisture builds northward into eastern Texoma. This could spark a few light showers and drizzle along Highway 81 eastward towards I-35.
Friday will be our best chance to see scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms in Texoma. The best chance will be along I-44 east towards I-35. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the mid 60s.
The cold front that we have been tracking all week will arrive Friday night. That front will build in cold temperatures quickly, which could interact with some leftover moisture to produce a few flurries along I-40 and off to the northeast. Overall chances remain low and little to no impacts are expected. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 40s.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday temperatures will remain in the upper 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
