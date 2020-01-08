Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

PEDESTRIAN KILLED-OKLAHOMA
Police officer strikes, kills pedestrian on Oklahoma highway
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a motorist whose car ran out of gas was struck and killed by a police officer as he attempted to cross the interstate. Police say the unidentified man was returning to his vehicle about 9:20 p.m. Thursday after getting gasoline when he was hit by the officer and another vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Police identified the officer as Sgt. John Ricketts, a 24-year veteran of the force.
TRANSGENDER KILLING-OKLAHOMA
Police seek suspect in Oklahoma transgender man's killing
MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma police are investigating the slaying of a prominent local advocate for transgender rights who was shot and killed New Year’s Day while working as a cab driver in McAlester. Police Sgt. Preston Rodgers said 25-year-old Dustin Parker was found dead in the driver’s seat of the taxi he was driving early Wednesday morning. Rodgers says authorities are still searching for a suspect or anyone with information about the killing. Rodgers says it's still early in the investigation and that police have not determined whether Parker’s gender identity had any role in his killing.
TRIBAL GAMBLING-OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma governor hires law firm in tribal gambling battle
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is hiring an out-of-state law firm to represent him in his ongoing dispute with Native American tribes over casino gambling. Stitt, a Republican, announced Friday the hiring of Seattle-based Perkins Coie to advise his office in his attempt to renegotiate the state's gaming compacts with the tribes. Three of the most powerful tribes in the state sued Stitt in federal court last week after Stitt contended the tribes would be operating illegally after Jan. 1. The two sides are locked in a dispute about whether the existing compacts expired on that date.
OKLAHOMA FIRE-TWO DEAD
Oklahoma woman arrested for blaze in home where 2 found dead
HARRAH, Okla. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fire at a mobile home on tribal land near Harrah in which two people were found dead. Federal prosecutors announced on Thursday the arrest of 19-year-old Desma Valdez on an arson complaint. According to a federal investigator's affidavit, Valdez told investigators she doused a mattress with gasoline where two people were sleeping and started the blaze. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Tyler Kaulaity and 20-year-old Daisica Rice. Federal prosecutors say an investigation into the cause of deaths is underway and that additional charges could be filed.
GANG KILLING-TULSA
Tulsa authorities say 3 more arrested in prison-gang killing
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa County authorities say three more individuals have been arrested in connection with the December murder of a member of a white-supremacist prison gang. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says the three suspects _ Tyler Brett Coyle, Taylor Michelle Harper and Destiny Rae Asher _ were arrested Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says all three were taken in custody on first degree murder warrants for the death of 23-year-old Jared Langworthy. Authorities say Langworthy died on Dec. 7 after being severely beaten. Another individual _ 31-year-old Cody Lee Fulmer _ had previously been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.
CARJACKING-GOAT
Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside. Police say 40-year-old Brandon Kirby took the truck, which was parked outside an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, and drove it more than 130 miles. Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. Kirby is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and weapons complaints.