Lawton woman sentenced for federal fraud charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been sentenced to four years in prison on federal charges of bank and wire fraud.
She and another person lied about the value of her assets to get a $1 million loan from Fort Sill National Bank.
She also understated her liabilities to other banks by about $3 million.
In addition, Woodson defrauded two people through investments into her Colorado condominiums.
She's been ordered to report to prison next month.
She was also ordered to pay over $3 million in restitution to split among the banks and individual victims.
