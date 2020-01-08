Lawton woman sentenced for federal fraud charges

January 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 10:47 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been sentenced to four years in prison on federal charges of bank and wire fraud.

63-year-old Lori Woodson pleaded guilty to the charges back in April.

She and another person lied about the value of her assets to get a $1 million loan from Fort Sill National Bank.

She also understated her liabilities to other banks by about $3 million.

In addition, Woodson defrauded two people through investments into her Colorado condominiums.

She's been ordered to report to prison next month.

She was also ordered to pay over $3 million in restitution to split among the banks and individual victims.

