Life Line Screening and Norman Regional Health held Stephens Co. health screenings

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Life Line Screening and Norman Regional Health teamed up Tuesday to do health screenings for people in Stephens County.
The tests looked for plaque build-up in arteries as well as cholesterol levels and diabetes risk.
Officials with Life Line Screening say at previous screenings, they have screened some people who needed immediate help.
“One of these tests is the abdominal aortic ultrasound. we have found people we literally had to call an ambulance for. They were ready to rupture,” said Tracy Welliver, team manager for the Oklahoma Team of Life Line Screening. “You can’t put a price on your life. And many of the tests that we do, insurances don’t normally cover when you go to the doctor.”
He says they typically do three of these events in Stephens County each year.
Their packages for the screenings start at $149.
To see other events they have planned and to register for those, you can go to lifelinescreening.com.
