Local Methodist pastors discuss possible split in church

SW Okla. (TNN) -In May, the United Methodist Church will vote on a proposal that would split the church into two separate groups.
They’re going it try to resolve long-standing disagreements on performing same sex marriages and the ordination of gay and lesbian clergy.
“There’s one side that looks at the scripture in a very traditional way,” said Sr. Pastor Robert Gorrell, of Centenary United Methodist Church. “The way the church has interpreted it for 2,000 years. As marriage being only between a man and a woman. And on the progressive side, they’re saying we need to look at the scripture in a different way. Really the focus is on love and it’s not divided according to the sexual orientation.”
Currently, same sex-marriages cannot be performed in a Methodist Church and a gay clergymen cannot be ordained.
However, in May, that could change.
“If there was a split, most likely, nobody knows for sure, but most likely one of those groups would allow same sex marriage, the progressive group, and would ordain homosexual people,” said Pastor Gorrell. “Whereas the traditional people would not.”
Lacey Weatheread is a member of Cameron PRIDE.
She believes LGBTQ people should be able to marry where they worship.
“It really hurts someone’s soul if your church doesn’t accept you just because you’re gay, trans, lesbian or whatever you are,” said Weatheread. “And they won’t let you get married in the church that you grew up in. That really hurts you mentally and physically.”
Senior Pastor Robert Gorrell says there is a strong history of inclusion at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lawton. As far as what their church would do if the split were to happen, Pastor Gorrell says that it is not decided yet.
“It’s in our DNA as a congregation to accept all people, straight, gay, black, white, everything,” said Pastor Gorrell. “So I think wherever that group would be, we would become a part of it.”
“What I rely on and what is the center point for me and my doctrine is Jesus and the great commandment. And that is that we are to love one another,” said Sr. Pastor Janice Sharp, of First United Methodist in Duncan.
Senior Pastor Janice Sharp at First United Methodist in Duncan, agrees that there should be inclusion in the church. But she says performing same-sex marriage in the church is different.
“I was ordained under our current discipline which says I will not do that,” said Pastor Sharp. “And I promised that this is something I will not do, and I will live that because I’m ordained, and I made that promise. And I will live up to the promise I made.”
The proposal will be voted on in May at the church’s 2020 General Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Delegates from Methodist churches around the world will be there to vote.
