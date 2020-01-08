7News honored with cultural award

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Your 7News team is being honored by the City of Lawton and the Lawton Arts and Humanities with a Cultural Award.
KSWO was selected as the city’s Business in the Arts, chosen for our news coverage of local arts and Public Service Announcements.
This is one of six cultural awards highlighting both local groups and individuals who are making an impact in arts and humanities in the community.
Categories include citizen of the arts, educator in the arts and artist of the year.
All of the 2019 recipients will be honored next month at the Arts For All Kick-off Luncheon.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.