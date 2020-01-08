Officials give update on process to address Republic Paperboard Company smell

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ve been given an update on the work to address the smell coming from Republic Paperboard in west Lawton.
A statement from the City of Lawton states the company has started feeding a chemical into their waste system that will act as a segregate food source for its bacteria.
This process should eliminate the production of Hydrogen Sulfide gas, which officials say is causing the odor.
Officials say the process could take time, while Republic works to determine proper levels.
