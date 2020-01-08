One flown to hospital after Cotton Co. crash

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - We’re working to learn more after a woman was flown to a hospital following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.
That happened around 3:45 p.m. between Geronimo and Walters on Highway 277.
277 was closed for just over an hour as a result.
Only one car was involved.
Witnesses tell us the woman who was driving was conscious and alert after the crash.
Dispatchers reported that she was being flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
