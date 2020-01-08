Residents being evacuated due to Comanche Co. grass fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Crews are responding to a grass fire west of Cache.
Comanche County Emergency Management says houses are being evacuated between Highway 115 and Post Oak Road and from Gore Boulevard to Cache Road.
They say you people who have been evacuated are able to gather at the New Life Assembly of God in Cache at 5th and B Ave.
Multiple fire departments have responded.
