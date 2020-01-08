Tests confirm mold found in kitchen of H.C. King Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tests are back for the black substance found in the H.C. King Center in Lawton.
According to a press release from the City of Lawton, the tests confirmed the presence of mold in the kitchen area.
The H.C. King Center kitchen area was leased and maintained by the Delta Nutrition Project.
The release says city officials are working with Delta Nutrition to correct the problem. The kitchen area of the H.C. King Center will be locked and closed until proper treatment has been carried out, but other center operations are ongoing.
