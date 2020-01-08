USO Oklahoma at Fort Sill gets generous donation

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - USO Oklahoma at Fort Sill now has several thousand more dollars thanks to the generous donation of the family member of the organization’s first president.
Her name was Nadine Mynes, who served as president of the organization during World War II.
Her nephew donated $15,000 to USO in her honor.
“This is the largest individual donation that USO Oklahoma has received to date. I was honored as the current director that someone would donate in her memory because she laid the groundwork for the job that i have today," said Jennifer Kirby, Senior Director of USO Oklahoma.
She says a bulk of that money will go toward morale-boosting programs on Fort Sill.
