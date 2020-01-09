CACHE WILDFIRE: Residents recovering from destructive flames

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Fire officials say 169.3 acres were burned by a wildfire in Cache.
It was a hectic scene as people were forced to evacuate their homes at a moment’s notice. Darrell Wahkinney was miles away when the fire broke out but still saw the smoke from his porch.
"I was looking at my doorbell ringer camera and I noticed some smoke in the background. I texted my wife and said what is the smoke outside, I see smoke,” Wahkinney said.
Fortunately, his wife and kids, as well as his mother in law, Susannah Roach, were already on their way to safety.
"I walked out on my porch and I saw the smoke. The smoke had just gotten right up to the fence by their house. By the time got in the car and down the driveway, the fire had jumped over the fence,” Roach said.
The fire went right up next to the family’s homes but fortunately, did not damage them.
"I’m very thankful and I’m thankful that the fire didn’t get any closer to the house that it did. That I do have a house to come back to. Although, our barn and sheds burned down. I’m just thankful the good lord looked after me. I have to depend on him a lot,” Roach said.
The fire burned into the evening, with residents and fire crews working on hot spots throughout the night.
“We had the water hose strung as far as we could string it, we had three or four buckets,” Wahkinney said. “My brother and I and my son and his girlfriend and my young daughter were out here filling up buckets and putting out hot spots wherever we could see flames. It rekindled several times, so we’d go put more water on them.”
Thursday, there were still hotspots across the area, but crews remained on the scene and continued to monitor them.
"The firefighters did a good job getting the fire out close to the houses. They did a great job. I’m proud of those guys,” Wahkinney said.
In total, 18 departments from across southwest Oklahoma responded to help battle the flames.
