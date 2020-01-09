Duncan man charged for making threats against Red River Technology Center students

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - We now know the identity of the man arrested for making threats to Duncan’s Red River Technology Center. The Red River Technology Center was closed Tuesday due to those threats.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Michael Breeze of Duncan was arrested and charged with one felony count of Terrorism Hoax.
Police say dispatch took multiple calls Monday saying an unknown person was making threats on students at the Red River Technology Center. The students said they received these threats from a Snapchat account using the names “Mark Smith” and “School Shooter.”
The messages sent to students claimed the person sending the messages were going to shoot and kill them, and some of the students were addressed by name.
Police submitted a request to Snapchat for information regarding the accounts. Snapchat told Duncan PD that the accounts were made using the e-mail addresses “votechshooter2020@icloud.com” and “marksmithpewpew@icloud.com” and gave police the IP address the person was using, as well as the cellular service provider.
The officer working on the case received a call from Michael Breeze on Tuesday. Breeze told the officer he was aware of the threats and wanted to offer his assistance. Police say he also was one of the people who had reported threats the night before.
Search warrants were submitted to Snapchat, who reported to police the location of the person who was making the threats. They were able to tell police the treats were sent from a home on the 1900 block of Cook Street in Duncan. Due to the call Breeze made to police they knew Breeze lived at 1906 Cook Street.
Police went to the home and arrested Breeze. During police interviews Breeze claims he didn’t make the treats.
Breeze was arraigned Thursday. His bound was set at $150,000. He’s set to appear in court in March. He could face up to 10 years in prison.
Breeze also has previous burglary convictions.
