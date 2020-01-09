Eagle Scout candidate gets fishing dock for Duncan camp

January 8, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 8:42 PM

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Boy Scout in Duncan is hard at work getting a fishing dock added to a local camp site.

Boy Scout Austin Pennypacker says this is his Eagle Scout project.

He and his dad raised nearly $24,000 from local businesses, family and friends to go toward the dock, which was placed at Camp Waluhi’yi on Wednesday.

Pennypacker says he and his dad spent a lot of time on the project and is glad to see it all coming together.

“It feels really special honestly. it’s a big relief because this took a lot of time and effort from me and my dad, a lot of hours, planning, sending emails, getting grants," said Austin Pennypacker.

He says the dock cost around $21,000, and they also plan to eventually put in a fish cleaning station.

Pennypacker says they still have some dirt work to do as well.

