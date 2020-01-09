FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Spring-like weather will quickly transition back to Winter by tomorrow night.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A strong storm system will bring a variety of weather to Texoma over the next 48 hours.
Partly to mostly cloudy this evening through tonight with a chance of showers by daybreak. South winds will continue as temperatures fall into the mid 50s by 9PM and 50 by morning. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers & storms throughout the day, especially from central to eastern Texoma. A few storms may be strong to severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. The chance of severe storms is greatest near and east of Hwy 81. Highs in the upper 60s with southwest winds 10-15 mph.
A strong cold front will arrive tomorrow evening, between 5PM-10PM, and gusty north winds will increase to 20-40+ mph. Temperatures will fall quickly and drop to the 20s by Saturday morning. Scattered rain showers will change to a mix of freezing rain & sleet, then quickly to a period of snow, ending Saturday morning. Accumulation of a dusting to an inch possible with isolated higher amounts to the north. Slick spots will be possible into Saturday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Any snow will end Saturday morning, the skies will slowly clear into the afternoon but it will be chilly. Highs in the low 40s with north winds 15-25 mph.
From Sunday into mid next week, it will be quiet with lots of sunshine and highs back into the 50s to 60s. Another cold front may impact the area later next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
