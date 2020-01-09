FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Spring-like weather will quickly transition back to Winter by tomorrow night.

Partly to mostly cloudy this evening through tonight with a chance of showers by daybreak. South winds will continue as temperatures fall into the mid 50s by 9PM and 50 by morning. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers & storms throughout the day, especially from central to eastern Texoma. A few storms may be strong to severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. The chance of severe storms is greatest near and east of Hwy 81. Highs in the upper 60s with southwest winds 10-15 mph.