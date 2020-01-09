LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
This morning temperatures are very mild due to all the cloud cover over Texoma. This cloud cover will slowly dissapate throughout the day, and allow some sunshine to move in for this afternoon. High temperatures today will be very warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20mph. This will build in plenty of moisture that could fuel a few isolated light rain chances and drizzle for our eastern counties this evening.
High rain chances move into Texoma tomorrow for portions of central, northern, and eastern Texoma. Moderate to heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible. There is a marginal risk that an isolated storm could produce a few gusty winds to make it turn severe, but overall storm activity will remain on the weaker side. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the upper 60s. A strong cold front will move in between 8PM-10PM tomorrow night. That front will bring us some wintry precipitation Saturday morning.
Saturday morning through 10AM we could see a few snow showers that leave a dusting on the grass and roadways, with a few isolated places in far northwestern Texoma totaling up to 1-2 inches. A few slick spots are possible especially on the bridges and overpasses. Take it slow if you are driving Saturday morning. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be around 40 degrees, so any accumulations will melt off quick.
Temperatures will begin to warm into the upper 50s Sunday, mid 60s Monday, and low 60s Tuesday. All three days will be very nice with mostly sunny skies. Next Wednesday we are tracking another strong cold front to move into Texoma, which could drop those temperatures into the 30s for Thursday and Friday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
