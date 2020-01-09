This morning temperatures are very mild due to all the cloud cover over Texoma. This cloud cover will slowly dissapate throughout the day, and allow some sunshine to move in for this afternoon. High temperatures today will be very warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20mph. This will build in plenty of moisture that could fuel a few isolated light rain chances and drizzle for our eastern counties this evening.