Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy is taking over another iconic franchise in Dallas after leading Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in his previous job. McCarthy was out of football last season after getting fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers. The 56-year-old McCarthy is taking over for Jason Garrett. The former Dallas coach led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season in the final year of his contract. McCarthy made the playoffs nine times with the Packers. Green Bay won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago.
ATLANTA (AP) — James Harden had 41 points and his second straight triple-double to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets needed all of Harden's production to hold off the Hawks' late comeback. Atlanta cut the lead to three in the final period. Harden made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to clinch the win. Harden had 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Trae Young had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks. He and Harden are the first players to post 40-point triple-doubles in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
DALLAS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, including the winning basket with 7.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-106. Jokic was coming off a career-high 47 points Monday in a win over Atlanta. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Mavericks played their fifth straight game without Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out again with a sore right knee.
BOSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-114 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Spurs scored 22 of the game's first 25 points and held on through a more competitive and controversial second half. Kemba Walker returned after missing three games with the flu and was ejected with back-to-back technical fouls when he argued a non-call in the third quarter. A full bottle or cup was thrown from the stands, landing in front of the San Antonio bench. The game was delayed briefly while the court was cleaned up.
UNDATED (AP) — Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that's happened in consecutive seasons since the NFL instituted the current 12-team format in 1990. First, the Tennessee Titans sent the New England Patriots to their earliest exit in a decade. Then, the Minnesota Vikings knocked off the New Orleans Saints. No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round since 2013. But no No. 6 seed has reached the conference championship since 2010 when the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers both did it.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away late for a 72-62 win over Texas. The Sooners snapped a four-game losing skid on their rival's home court. Oklahoma seized control with an 11-2 run that built a 61-53 lead, Texas fell to an 0-2 start in the Big 12 for the first time under coach Shaka Smart and the first time since 2014. Jericho Sims had his third straight double-double for Texas with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart during the second period as the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to five with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Dallas has come from behind for all the wins on its current streak, and this was only the second time the Stars didn't trail going into the third period. Anton Khudobin gave up a goal to Anze Kopitar on the Kings' first shot before making 30 saves. Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots for Los Angeles, which has dropped three straight and six of eight.
DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 22 points as SMU defeated Central Florida 81-74 to open American Athletic Conference play 2-0 for the fifth straight season. Davis was 11-for-14 at the foul line and had seven assists. Feron Hunt added 20 points with seven rebounds for the Mustangs, who have won four in a row. Matt Milon, Collin Smith and Ceasar DeJesus each scored 19 points for the Knights, whose losing streak stretched to four games.