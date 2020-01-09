Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce holds State of Mental Health luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held its first monthly luncheon of the year Wednesday.
Each luncheon focuses on a different topic, and this one was all about mental health and substance abuse.
The commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services was the event’s guest speaker.
Officials with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce say they hope everyone learned something at today’s luncheon.
“We want people to be more aware of what’s going on in mental health and substance abuse. There’s some indicators that we can look for in people who may need help or may not. Hopefully today we’ll learn how to get them at least pointed in the right direction of some help and services provided by the state for the help that they need," said Dennis Wade, executive vice president of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Other luncheons in the coming months will focus on the state of communication, legislation and small business among other topics.
