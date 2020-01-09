Lawton 2019 homicide rate highest in years

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Seventeen. That is the total number of homicides that happened last year in Lawton. Out of that 17, four remain unsolved.
The four victims whose murders are still unsolved include Richard Stinson, Christopher Pugh, Burl Horton, and Mark Gustafson.
Stinson was shot and killed in March. Pugh was shot and killed outside the Lawton bar, K-9 Biker Club, in April. Horton was found dead with a screwdriver in his neck in September, and also that month, Gustafson was shot and killed.
Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said although some arrests were made during those investigations, none of them were for the murders.
Sgt. Jenkins said detectives are still investigating those cases, but need more tips to come in through the community to help get them solved.
“We want our community to be safe, we know or citizens want to live in a safer community, but we need help from you guys," said Sgt. Jenkins. "We need help from the citizens. They live here, too. They’re part of this community, but working with us, coming to talk to us, giving us information will help us out 100%.”
Detective Brad DeLozier with Crime Stoppers said many cases were solved in 2019 because of tips sent in anonymously.
“Last year we received numerous amounts of tips that went on to help solve crimes here in Lawton," said Det. DeLozier. "It’s not just about the money. We do offer cash rewards, but a lot of times we get tips and they’re not worried about the money. They’re just using our program as a safety net for information sharing, because it is anonymous.”
There are three ways to easily submit tips: Calling 355-INFO, visiting lawtoncrimestoppers.com, or using the 355 INFO mobile app.
Sgt. Jenkins said the Lawton Police Department is always doing police academies to get more officers out patrolling the streets. The next class is set to graduate on the 10th.
Sgt. Jenkins encourages the community to get to know the officer in your zone. He said having that connection will help that officer better serve your neighborhood and keep you safe.
