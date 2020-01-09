Lawton musician signs five-album record deal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton native is making his mark on the music industry.
Musician Anthony Navarro, who performs under the name Tony Reaper, Navarro recently signed deals to be managed by a group called 25-8 Entertainment and will be putting out new music under the Rhymesick label.
Navarro's path to music started when he was a kid.
"Me and his mom back when he was 6 or 7 years, we got him in the American Kids program. So we went around signing,” said Navarro’s dad, John Navarro.
"My parents realized at an early age that me and my sister both could sing and stay in key. So, they put is through choreography and put is in vocal contests like American Kids and stuff like that,” Anthony Navarro said.
That turned into high school choir, which turned into being a singer in a screamo band, which ultimately led to Navarro getting into Hip Hop.
"I got a lot of stares when I first busted out in the scene out here because I was painting my face, a lot of horror-core influences, still a lot of teenage angst back in the day,” Navarro said.
Now, 10 years later, Navarro says he continues to change and has developed his own style.
"You’ve got to adapt to changes, or you get stagnant and you fall off. That was something I was not going to allow myself to do. I love this, I love the outlet and I found I tend to express myself better in music than I do peopling in general,” Navarro said.
As he found his style, Navarro’s career began to take off.
"I just got off my first national tour. I went out with Bezz Believe. He got picked up by Kevin Gates, he’s been known for his Mouthful of Diamonds and other works like that. We hit 21 states, it was about a 38-day run,” Navarro said.
That led to a five-album record deal with a label called Rhymesick.
"This next album I’m working on is a four-part saga, it’s the Genre God Saga, it’s going to have pop, soul, hip hop, country, rock. I’m going to touch on like five of my main favorite genres and put a little something for everybody in there,” Navarro said.
That music will be full of lyrics detailing the very real struggles of things like mental health and PTSD.
"I’ve had a lot of dark moments in my life and using the music has helped me cope. Not a lot of people are out there in the radio market really trying to touch on the stigmatic issues like mental health and social issues and stuff,” Navarro said.
Navarro said he’s just getting started and going forward, just hopes he can help people like himself.
"End up with songs on the radio each day that people can realize I’ve been through some of this stuff,” John Navarro said.
"If I can help somebody pull themselves out of this dark hole that I’ve been down myself, then it’s worth it for me in the end,” Anthony Navarro said.
Navarro said he’s got several more nationwide tours scheduled for this year. He’s not just doing music, he’s also doing voice-over work for an animated sci-fi movie heading to Netflix. You can learn more about him here.
