People forced to evacuate their homes after massive fire spread rapidly in Cache

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - At least two homes and six other structures were lost during a grass fire near Cache Wednesday.
Firefighters were able to save numerous other homes after forcing people to evacuate.
Just a few hundred yards from where homes were evacuated... people in Cache gathered to watch, and wait on whether or not there home would be there when they returned.
“You see this here, in real life, and that there is really an impact on people, and in this case, it’s people I know pretty well, so it really brings things home,” said Keith Vitense.
Vitense said in the moments before he had to leave his home... the call to evacuate really put what’s important in perspective.
“The important things, my wife, she’s out of town, so I know she is safe. My kids live in other towns so I know they are safe, and I’m safe. The rest of it is just stuff,” said Vitense.
Another woman forced to evacuate said she was on her way home from work when she got a text from her friend saying there was a fire near her home, and that’s when the fear set in, because her kids were inside the house.
“I called my kids because I knew they were home, and I told them to check outside, and they said there was smoke, they could already see smoke from the house," said Lena Proctor.
As she watched the smoke and flames billow near her home... she said it’s hard to put that feeling into words.
“I’m worried, and i’m scared...I don’t want to lose my home,”said Proctor.
With first responders battling the fire for more than 4 hours, a Comanche County Commissioner said this could have ended up a lot worse for the people living in the fires path.
“No injuries, everyone did a good job evacuating the area, getting everyone out of there. I think there were 6 out buildings that were burnt, and probably two residential homes,” said District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
Cargill said he can’t exactly confirm what started it, but he says the fire did start at the Water Tower of the corner of Quanah and Gore.
“I know there was a company working on the water tower, and that appears where the fire started. The flames started, and the wind whipped and it took off, and spread very fast," said Cargill.
Even though the fire is mostly contained, crews will remain out there until the early morning checking for hot spots, or flare ups.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.